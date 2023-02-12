Pininfarina Battista: Did you know that this electric supercar by Mahindra can make 0-100kmph in 2 seconds

The Pininfarina Battista EV has been showcased in India at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show. The hypercar offers 1900hp of power and can attain a top speed of 350kmph. The only reason why we Indians need to be proud is that the legendary Italian car design and coachbuilding firm ‘Pininfarina’ is owned by Mahindra. For those who are unknown, the Pininfarina Battista has been displayed in India for the first time.

Engine and Specs

The Pininfarina Battista EV is powered by four motors that are present on each wheel of the car. The power developed by the hypercar is 1900hp while the peak torque is 2300Nm. The EV can attain a top speed of 350kmph.

In terms of acceleration, the hypercar can accelerate from 0-100 in just 2 seconds. On the other hand it takes less than 12 seconds to reach from 0-300kmph. The motors are powered by a 120kWh battery pack and the total range offered is up to 500km. The battery pack can be charged with charging speed up to 180kW. It can be charged from 20-80 percent in less than 25 minutes.

The Pininfarina Battista EV will be limited to only 150 units and the company has mentioned about it at the time of its launch.

About Pininfarina

Pininfarina S.p.A. is an Italian car design firm and coachbuilder and its headquarters is in Cambiano, Turin, Italy. It was founded by Battista “Pinin” Farina in 1930. Pininfarina has been associated with reputed automobile manufacturers for designing their vehicles. Some of the firms that were associated with Pininfarina include Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, Fiat, GM, Lancia, and Maserati.

However, in 2015, Mahindra Group acquired 76.06 percent of Pininfarina S.p.A for around 168 Million Euros.

The Pininfarina Battista EV was brought to street circuit prepared for the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix. Former International Cricketer ‘Sachin Tendulkar’ took a ride of the car and was quite impressed by it.

“The Pininfarina Battista had the perfect answer for “Are EVs the future?”. It was so fast, we defied time and landed in the future,” wrote the cricketer in his latest Tweet.