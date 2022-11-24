Piaggio 1 electric scooter: Price, features, range and all other details

Piaggio has introduced its electric scoter Piaggio 1. It has not launched officially yet. The company has said that the Piaggio 1 heralds a new generation of e-scooter. It will provide a emission-free urban mobility, great quality as well as technology, and a better safety mechanism. The Piaggio 1 is said to have a stylish design, refined chassis, excellent handling, massive charging capacity, and inimitable attention to detail

Piaggio 1 is a user-friendly scooter. It is easy to use and convenient. It also has remote access in the form of the MAP button to the right of the handlebar to switch between Sport and Eco modes. While Sport Mode lets one experience the engine’s full grunt and a more potent riding experience, ECO is designed to save gasoline and deliver a longer range along with more gradual acceleration.

Piaggio 1 variant, price, specification

The the Piaggio electric scooter will be available in three variants namely the base variant Piaggio 1, Piaggio Active, and Piaggio 1+.

Piaggio 1 Price

The company has not revealed the price of the electric scooter yet. Reports have suggested that it could be priced between Rs 1 lakh and 1.5 lakh.

Range model wise

as per reports, the Piaggio 1 is claimed to offer a top speed of 45 km/h and can reach a range of up to 55 km in Eco mode and 43 km in Sport mode, respectively. While the Piaggio 1 Active has a top speed of 60 km/h and a range of 85 km in Eco mode and 66 km in Sport mode. The Piaggio 1+ model, on the other hand, offers up to a range of 100 km in Eco mode and 68 km in Sport mode.

Battery Capacity and Specifications

The base model Piaggio 1 has a 1.2kW motor with a peak torque of 85Nm and a battery capacity of 1.4kw/h, 48v, and 29 Ah. Piaggio 1+ has a motor with 1.2 kW of power and 85 NM of maximum torque. The battery has a 2.3kWh, 48Volt, and 48Ah capacity. Piaggio 1 Active has a motor with 2.0 kW of output power and a max torque of 90 NM. Its battery has a 2.3kW/H, 48V, 48Ah capacity.

The electric scooter might come with switching batteries. The scooter’s battery reportedly gets fully charged in only six hours. The breaking duties are taken care of by disc brakes with a size of 175 MM on both sides. The brake specifications are the same for all three electric scooter variations.

Piaggio 1 Special Edition

A special edition of Piaggion 1 Feng Chen Wang has also been released. It is a combination of technology and sustainability of the Piaggio 1 with the modern, multidimensional style of Feng Chen Wang. The result of this fusion of excellence is an experimental-looking, surprising and innovative scooter.