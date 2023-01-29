One wheel KTM motorcycle: How did these YouTubers manage to do so, Watch Video here

There are many innovators in India who have managed to build customised cars or motorcycles. However, building a customised KTM motorcycle that runs on a single wheel is something unusual. A group of innovators/ automotive enthusiast have built a customised KTM motorcycle that runs on a single wheel and is electric. They have showcased their product through their YouTube channel Creative Science.

Even though the product looks like a KTM Bike, it isn’t a KTM bike. The group of innovators have used parts from different bikes and painted it as KTM bike. The bike is complete homemade and is electric.

In the video it can be seen that a Yamaha FZ fuel tank is slapped on frame that is made of pipes. Then a seat is designed by pasting foam on a metal plate that is of the shape of the seat. After the foam is pasted on the metal plate, it is seen that the foam is manually cut in order to give the shape of a seat. The seat reminds us of the seat present on the Royal Enfield Continental GT motorcycle. A seat cover is then put on the existing single seat and then the chassis is finished.

They apply a coat of primer and then spray the frame in orange colour (KTM signature colour). The tank is painted in KTM’s orange and white combination style. All the parts were assembled together to give the form of a one wheel KTM motorcycle. The motorcycle is battery powered and the team put together some batteries. Fake headlight and mirrors were added to give a motorcycle look. The final product does look like a KTM Duke (but a single wheeled one).

The video has garnered 68 lakh views and is current on Creative Science YouTube channel.