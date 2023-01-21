One millionth KTM motorcycle rolled out in India at Bajaj’s Chakan plant

KTM has managed to achieve a new milestone in terms of production in India. The company has now rolled out 1 millionth motorcycle in the country. The bike has been rolled out at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant located at Pune. One millionth KTM motorcycle manufactured at the plant was a KTM 390 Adventure.

In order to mark the historic occasion Mr Stefan Pierer, CEO – Pierer Mobility AG and Mr Rajiv Bajaj, MD & CEO – Bajaj Auto Limited were present at the company’s Chakan plant. KTM has managed to achieve this feat in 12 years. The first bike to be introduced by the company in India was the KTM Duke (2012). On the other hand, the RC 390 was launched by the company in 2014.

On the other hand, KTM introduced the Adventure range in 2020. The company achieved 1 lakh unit production in 2014. The 5 lakh milestone was achieved in 2020. The bikes manufactured by KTM are not only sold in India but also shipped to other countries.

The best thing about KTM is that it offers high-performance bike starting from 125cc and goes up to 390cc. The major part of its popularity in India is because of the appeal the brand offers to Indian youth.

KTM bikes in India can be categorized under three types- naked, supersport, and travel (adventure). In the naked category, buyers can opt for KTM 125 Duke, KTM 200 Duke, KTM 250 Duke and KTM 390 Duke.

In the Supersport category, KTM offers RC 125, RC 200, RC 390, and RC GP. The other bikes offered by the company include KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 250 Adventure. After the One millionth KTM motorcycle milestone, the company might be eyeing to achieve a 2 million milestone as soon as possible.