Ola S1 Z electric scooter launched in India, offers up to 146km range and price starts at Rs 59,999

Ola Electric has launched a new scooter which has a starting price of Rs 59,999 and offers up to 146km of range. The S1 Z costs Rs 59,999 while the S1Z+ costs Rs 64,999. Users have options to choose from multiple battery packs.

The Ola S1 Z can be opted with 1 battery pack and offers 75km range. On the other hand, if you opt for 2 batteries you get a range of 146km. This is the first time Ola is offering an electric scooter with optional battery packs.

The scooter offers hub-mounted motor that offer peak power of 3kW and top speed that can be achieved is 70kph. Ola has claimed that the motorcycle goes from 0-40kmph in 4.7 seconds. Ola S1 Z runs on wheels are 14-inches and it is a rarity in the e-scooter segment, especially in India.

On the other hand, when it comes to specifications we do not know about the total specs of the scooter. The design of the S1 Z appears to be boxy and the top Z+ variant gets accessories like luggage rack at the front and rear, a small visor and pillion sidestep. There is an availability of LCD display on the S1 Z models and they can be paired with smartphone via Bluetooth.

Price ranges between Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999. The company has mentioned that the deliveries of the S1 Z will start from May 2025.

