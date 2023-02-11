Ola S1, S1 Air get new update, check details about new variants and price

Ola has updated its line-up of electric scooters offered in India. While some of the e-scooter models get new variants, some get price cut. We have discussed about the new update in S1, and S1 Air scooters below in detail.

Ola S1 Air

The Ola S1 Air now gets 2kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh variants. The 2kWh battery variant gets a range of 85km while the 3kWh battery variant gets a range of 125km. The 4kWh variant which is the top variant of the S1 Air gets a range of 165km. The company has clarified that the users who have booked 2.5kWh variant will be upgraded to 3kWh variant. While the 2kWh variant is priced at Rs 84,999, the top variant (4kWh) gets a price tag of Rs 1.10 lakh. The mid-variant gets a price tag of Rs 99,999.

All the variants use the same 4.5kW motors and the top speed in 85kmph.

Ola S1

The Ola S1 gets a smaller battery pack version- 2kWh. The Ola S1 2kWh battery variant is priced at Rs 99,999 and gets a range of 91km. The top speed of the electric scooter is 90kmph while the motor is 8.5kW.

On the other hand, the top-spec S1 gets a 3kWh battery and a range of 141km. The top speed of the electric scooter is 95kmph.

If you are looking for something that offers great battery backup along with good range, you can purchase the S1 Pro. The electric scooter gets a range of 181km and a top speed is 116kmph.

