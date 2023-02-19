Ola S1 Pro electric scooter battery costs Rs 87,000

Ola Electric recently announced varied battery options for its S1 range of scooters. The electric scooter batteries range from 2 kWh, 3 kWh (S1 Air & S1) and 4 kWh in capacity. The 2kWh and 3 kWh are for S1 Air & S1, while the 4 kWh are for S1 Air & S1 Pro, respectively.

The company has also teased its 5 future motorcycles too.

Though we know the battery option there were no information regarding their price. Now, thanks to Twitter user Mannu Bhardwaj, we finally got to know the price of the batteries from Ola Electric.

According to Mannu, prices for a 3 kWh battery pack for Ola S1 and S1 Air is Rs. 66,549 and a 4 kWh battery pack for S1 Air and S1 Pro is Rs. 87,298.

Ola S1 Range Batteries Prices

The cost of the batteries are more than half of the price of the Ola electric vehicle. The price has astonished many users. Not only electric scooters, the EV batteries are really expensive. So, check the cost of the Ev battery before buying vehicle. Similarly, the Nexon EV battery pack and electric motor costs Rs 11 lakh.

Ola’s banana-shaped batteries are manufactured in-house and are indigenously designed as well. Currently, Ola Electric is one of the leading mass-manufacturers of batteries in India.

The price of EV batteries are much higher in India in comparison to China. The main reason is the scarcity of Lithium in our country. While, China is the world’s largest reserves of Lithium. Moreover, India is still in its initial stages in battery production.

Apart from these there are also other reasons which are the reason for the high cost of EV batteries in India. The batteries play a vital role in EV prices. The higher the cost of batteries the higher the price of the vehicle will be.

On top of this, Ola’s batteries are part of a high-voltage EV architecture as opposed to abundant slow-speed electric scooters. Ola’s motors can reach up to 4.5 kW (S1 Air) to 8.5 kW (S1 & S1 Pro). Battery development costs and battery optimisation costs add to the overall price too. Ola scooter lineup are claimed to provide up to 181 km range from a single charge.

Meanwhile, Ola CEO has announced that the company will setup the worlds largest EV hub with integrated 2W, Car and Lithium cell Gigafactories in Tamil Nadu. These new factories will help bring battery cost down in the future.