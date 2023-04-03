Ola S1 Pro e-scooter gets Rs 5,000 price cut, Check new price

The prices of Ola S1 Pro have dropped to Rs 1,24,999. Ola electric CEO Mr. Bhavish Aggarwal has announced the price cut of the electric scooter on his official Twitter account. The CEO tweeted a picture of a team along with the caption, ” Friday EOD. Emotions of our leadership team right after we announced the price drop. The OLA S1 Pro, now at ₹ 1,24,999. The end of ICE age is near!”

Here is the tweet:

Friday EOD. Emotions of our leadership team right after we announced the price drop. The OLA S1 Pro, now at ₹ 1,24,999. The end of ICE age is near! pic.twitter.com/agsoCl4qXV — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 31, 2023

Ola S1 Pro discount

Ola electric CEO Mr. Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the OLA S1 Pro is now available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 1,24,999. Earlier the Ola S1 Pro use to be available in the market at a price of Rs 1,29,999. That mean the Ola electric scooter is getting a discount of Rs 5,000.

The reason for the price drop could be because of the low demand of Ola S1 pro after the launch of Ola S1 Air. Another reason could be that Ola wants to maintain the top position in the market by being a market leader and hence low prices.

Ola S1 Pro features

Ola offers a 4kWh battery with the Ola S1 Pro. It is claimed to provide a range of 116km/h and a range of 181 km. As per the company, the Ola S1 Pro can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in just 2.9 second. The battery can be fully charged in just 6.3 hours and the motor can reach 5.5/8.5 kw peak power. The scooter has a boot space of 36L.

It has four driving mode- Normal, Eco, Sport & Hyper. The other features of the scooter includes a 7 inch / 17.78 cm Digital instrument cluster with a screen resolution of 1280×768.

The Ola S1 Pro is available for sale in Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Marshmellow, Khaki, Millenial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue, and Matt Black colour options.

Ola offers

Let’s have a look at the ongoing Ola offers- Exchange your old petrol scooter for a new Ola electric scooter by visiting Ola’s experience centers and getting the old vehicle checked. Get free upgradation of Ola Front from suspension by booking an appointment from 22nd March 2023 onwards. Refer your loved ones and get up to Rs. 2000 for Ola S1 Pro Ola Scooters got Zero processing fees on loans taken for the scooter Interest rates as low as 5.99% on EMI Get a 5% discount on IDFC First Credit Card EMI, AU Small Finance Bank Credit Card EMI, and One Card Credit Card EMI!

Meanwhile, Ola has finally confirmed that they have started the production of their electric car and additional specifications will be rolled out soon by the company. Before the price reduction news, on Sunday Ola opened 50 experience centers around India.