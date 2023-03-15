Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Ola recalls S1 electric Scooters to fix the front fork issue for free

Ola Electric, the leading electric scooter manufacturer in India has recalled all the sold 2 lakh units of S1 scooters for free up-gradation. Check details inside.

Automobile
By Durga Tripathy
Representational Image (Credit: Ola)

Ola Electric S1, one of the largest-selling electric scooters in India got frequent complaints about the front fork issue. So yesterday the company has announced to discontinue its popular S1 series electric scooters and upgrade the front fork devoid of any cost. The company has sold more than 200,000 S1 models till date and the company has recalled the all 20000 units for repairing purposes.

In an official statement, Ola Electric confirmed that they focus on all aspects of the electric scooter, starting from the engineering of the front fork arms to rigorous testing under harsh conditions. Apart, they design and engineer all components with a safety margin that exceeds the typical loads faced by vehicles. The statement further confirmed that the company is continuously working on engineering and design enhancements to augment the durability and strength of its products.

The recall of Ola S1 series electric scooters is a responsible measure taken by the company. It is now offering customers the opportunity to upgrade the scooters for free to the new Front Fork design. This shows that the company is sticking to its commitment to providing its customers with the best possible riding experience.

Undoubtedly, the Ola S1 series is one of the most popular and highly regarded electric scooters in India. It competes with other popular models such as the Ather 450X, Vida V1, Bajaj Chetak, and TVS iQube. With this gesture, Ola Electric ensures that it’s not just focused on sales figures but also on ensuring the safety and satisfaction of its customers.

