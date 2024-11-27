Ola launches S1 Z and Gig series at introductory prices of Rs 39K, details here

Ola Electric on Tuesday announced the launch of its two new affordable scooters at introductory prices of just Rs 39,000 making them the cheapest in the Ola series.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced,” Say hello to Ola S1Z and Gig range, starting at just Rs 39K! Affordable, accessible, and now with a portable battery pack that doubles up as home inverter using the Ola PowerPod.”

The reservations for the two EVS have already been started while the deliveries can be expected from April 2025, added Bhavish.

Ola scooters are now available in three variants –

S1X at Rs 69,999, S1 Air for Rs 1,00,499 S1 Pro for Rs 1.34 lakh

Amidst the ongoing customer complaints about services and other issues, the announcements comes as a treat for the customers. Earlier, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has ordered a detailed investigation into alleged “deficiencies” in Ola Electric’s services and its electric two-wheelers.

Ola S1 Gig:

Targeting the gig workers, Ola has released its Gig range for shorter and longer trips in two variants – ‘Gig’ and ‘Gig+’ at introductory prices of Rs 39,999 and Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom), respectively.

These will be available for business-to-business (B2B) purchases and rentals, Ola Electric said in a statement. ‘Gig’ is for the shorter trips, offering a range of 112km on a single charge with a top speed of 25kmph. It comes with a removable 1.5kWh battery and a hub motor.

The ‘Gig+’ is built for longer distances with heavier payloads and comes in two ranges of 81 km and 157 km. It can have a top speed of 45kmph and a removable single/dual battery of 1.5kWH with a range of 81km. The introductory price is Rs 39,999 and has a single portable battery.

Gig+ also has a single portable battery but can be extendable to two providing an edge over ‘Gig’. It has slot for two 1.5kWH battery and offers 157 km range. It houses a bigger 1.5KW motor and 45kmph top speed, available for Rs 49,999.

Ola S1 Z:

It also comes in two models- ‘Z’ and ‘Z+’. The S1Z is targeted for personal-use keeping in view the customer’s preference of style, performance and convenience. Ola Electric said the ‘S1 Z+’ is a dual-usage electric scooter designed for both personal and light commercial use and has a robust body. The price is fixed at Rs 64,999 while S1 Z wil be sold for Rs 59,999.

Both the models in the S1Z series have removable dual batteries of 1.5kWh each with range of 75 km at top speeds of 70kmph.