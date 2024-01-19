Ola launches MoveOS 4 for S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X; Updates include Ola Maps and AI based controls

Electric scooter manufacturer Ola has launched the MoveOS 4 for its S1 range of scooters. The update includes new features as well functions on the S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X scooters. It is important to mention that the update was rolled out as Beta last years for the beta users across the country. The rollout of the MoveOS 4 update will help Ola to have an edge over its competitors.

There are multiple features that have been updated on the Ola S1 range through the MoveOS 4. Some of the important features include Ola Maps and AI based controls.

What are the new features to look out

The user interface on the Ola Electric scooter has received a major update. All the necessary features of the electric scooter can now be accessed by the riders through just a tap. This makes accessibility easier for the riders. Similarly, the Ola Maps on the S1 range gets ‘Find My Scooter’ and ‘Share location from app’. The Ola Maps also lets users personalize their travel experience by choosing their favorite location.

Ola has introduced the AI-based Indicator control on the scooter. This feature turns off the indicator automatically and minimalizes manual commands. This feature learns from the behaviors of the user and will eventually get better with time.

In terms of safety, the MoveOS4 update includes new features like tamper alert, fall alert both powered by AI, and hill descent control. The existing features are also getting an update. The geofencing and time fencing function adds extra layer of safety. Geofencing defines specific boundaries for the scooter to operate. On the other hand, the fencing functionality lets the secondary rider to ride the scooter for a specific time.

The Eco Mode gets cruise control while the hill hold feature and proximity unlock have been made better. There is also an introduction of biometric app lock through their smartphone application. There is also an availability of passcode recovery option.

Other updates in the MoveOS include, garage mode, faster Hypercharging, Care mood, ride journal feature, dark mode, concert mode etc.