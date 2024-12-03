Ola Electric to open 3200 new stores in India on Dec 20

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO & Co-founder, Ola Electric has announced that the company is planning to open around 3,200 new stores across India this month. All the new stores will be opened on the same day on 20 December 2024. This will be the biggest ever retail expansion in India’s automotive market on a single day. Ola Electric currently has 800 store in the country. With these new stores, Ola Electric will increase its store numbers from the current 800 stores to 4000 stores this month.

The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer is currently the highest-selling electric two-wheeler in the country with a market share between 30 to 35 percent. Even though, it is being criticized for bad customer service, it has not affected its sales numbers.

Now, with the Ola Electric stores, the company is going to take a giant leap to make its presence across the country.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO & Co-founder, Ola Electric, took to his personal X (formerly Twitter) account and confirmed this. He also added that all 4000 Ola Electric stores in the country will also be backed by service operations.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric continues to be in the news with customer service issues. Complains regarding Ola Electric poor service quality have been highlighted all across the online realm.

There are multiple occasions in the past couple of years where people have voiced complaints against the brand and unsatisfactory servicing. In a recent incident, an angry customer destroyed his Ola S1 electric scooter after it incurred a service bill of Rs 90,000. You can check the story in the link below: