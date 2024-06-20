Ola Electric to launch its first electric bike in first half of FY2026

Ola Electric bike is all set to make its maiden debut in India in the first half of the financial year 2026. This will be the first electric motorcycle the company will introduce after getting success with its electric scooters in the country. As per reports, the electric automaker is working on four electric bikes.

Ola showcased the concept of the in-the -works four electric bikes last year. The e-bike concepts were named Diamondhead, Adventure, Roadster, and Cruiser.

According to the company, the delivery of the motorcycles will begin in the first half of fiscal 2026. This information was revealed via the draft papers it has filed for its initial public offering. The company also added that it plans to further expand its product portfolio to also cover mass-market motorcycles, targeting a wider range of consumers across various product types and price points in the long term.

Ola Electric has also recently patented three electric motorcycle designs and a removable electric battery.

Currently, the Indian market has a very few electric motorcycle models in the e-bike segment even though the electric scooter segment is rising steadly over time. The electric motorcycle segment only has a few new-age firms, such as Revolt and Ultraviolette, currently offering product.

Ola dominates the electric two-wheeler space with over 30 percent market share. It competes with Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Ather and offers three electric scooters: S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X. The S1 X is available in three variants featuring battery capacities from 2kWh to 4kWh.

Even India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is planning to launch a portfolio of electric motorcycles in 2025–26. This line-up will include six models in the Vida range and four models in partnership with Zero Motors. The first model is expected to be a premium one, priced from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

