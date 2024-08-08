Ola electric motorcycle teased ahead of launch in India

Ola has again teased the launch of its first electric motorcycle in India. The new product will be launched on August 15 and its headlight is visible in the teaser. It seems quite similar to the S1 range of e-scooters. The teaser reveals that the upcoming bike offers an LED headlight that has a design that is similar to the S1 electric scooter series.

In the teaser shared by Ola Electric, we can see some important details and expect them to be listed on August 9. We can see that the headlight is an LED unit that is similar to the one in the S1 e-scooter range. There is a LED strip at the top of the unit and two vertical strips on either side of two LED bulbs.

Other details of the electric motorcycle include a conventional right-side-up telescopic fork. The tank panels are placed on almost on the same level as the headlight. It would be quite interesting to know the shape of the electric bike. The company had already showcased some futuristic concepts which seemed like an electric bike.

Previous teaser shared by Ola electric CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, we have learned that the electric bike offers a chain drive.

Even though most of the details about the electric motorcycle are under wraps, we do not have wait for more time as the launch in on August 15. Interested users are advised to stay connected with us for more information on the motorcycle.