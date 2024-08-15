Ola Electric Motorcycle series launched in India; Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro e-bikes introduced

Ola Electric has launched its electric motorcycle series in India and the initial prices start at Rs 74,999. The company has introduced Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro e-bikes in India today i.e. August 15, 2024. The company has announced important specifications for the electric motorcycle and that includes battery production, software advancements, and its Gigafactory operations.

Roadster

The Ola Roadster electric motorcycle comes with an introductory price of Rs 1,04,999. There are three variants of the motorcycle are 2.5 kWh variant, 4.5 kWh variant and 6 kWh variant. They are priced at Rs 1,04,999, Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,39,999 respectively. The Roadster model offers 126 km/hr top speed and 0-40 km/h in 2.2 seconds. The range of the motorcycle is 579km on a full charge. The other features on the motorcycle include 7-inch touchscreen and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The delivery of the motorcycle will be done from January next year.

Roadster Pro

The Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle comes is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,99,999. There are two variants of the motorcycle are 8 kWh variant and 16 kWh variant. They are priced at Rs 1,99,999 and Rs 2,49,999 respectively. The Roadster Pro model offers 194 km/hr top speed and 0-40 km/h in 1.2 seconds. The range of the motorcycle is 579km on a full charge. The delivery of the motorcycle will be done around Diwali 2025.

Roadster X

The Roadster X electric motorcycle is the most budget-friendly motorcycle that is offered under the Roadster series. The initial variant is the 2.5 kWh battery pack and it has a starting price of Rs 74,999. The electric motorcycle can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 2.8 seconds with range of 200km. The top speed is 124km/hr. Other important features of the motorcycle include 18-inch alloy wheels and 4.3-inch touchscreen. The deliveries will start from January 2025.