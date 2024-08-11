Ola electric motorcycle fresh teaser out: New features revealed

Ola Electric has released a new teaser for it’s upcoming electric motorcycle. The teaser has shed light on some new details about the Ola electric bike.

The teaser hints that the Ola electric bike will feature a bold, futuristic design with a hint of a sporty look. It will be sporting a horizontal DRL with a windscreen shaped body coloured cowl above it. Moreover, two LED projector lights were also seen at headlight cluster.

Above the said cowl, one can spot the slim, LED turn indicators and the stay for the instrument cluster. This appears to be a flat, TFT display and is most likely to be a colour display. It should feature Bluetooth connectivity and navigation by Ola Maps.

The teaser also reveals the ‘lever’ on the left hand side of the handlebar. It could either be a lever for the rear brake or a clutch lever to operate a gearbox. If it is the latter, then the Ola electric motorcycle would be the second EV motorcycle after the Matter Aera to feature a gearbox.

Other details about the Ola electric motorcycle in the teaser video shows the hollow side panel and the single piece seat. The seat has red stitching and we can also see similar red highlights on the rims in the form of stripes.

The tail section of the motorcycle has the tail light nestled under the seat, inspired supposedly from bikes like the Ducati Scrambler.

As we move closer to the reveal date, expect such teasers to shed more light on Ola’s electric motorcycle.

