Ola Electric announces purchase window for Ola S1 Air In India

Electric scooter manufacturer, Ola Electric has announced the purchase window for the Ola S1 Air in India. The electric scooter will be available for sale from July 28 and go up to July 30 for the customers who have already booked the electric scooter or from Ola community. These customers will get the Ola S1 Air at Rs 1.10 lakh. However, for other buyers the delivery window for the e-scooter will open on July 31 and will cost Rs 1.20 lakh.

The delivery of the Ola S1 Air electric scooter will begin from the initial week of August. The Ola S1 Air was also spotted multiple times during testing in India. If we compare the S1 Air with the S1 and S1 Pro, it gets different battery and different hardware. The electric scooter is powered by a 3kWh battery that is paired with a 4.5kW motor. While the total range of 125km the top speed offered by the S1 Air is 90kmph.

In terms of hardware, the S1 Air gets twin rear shock absorbers instead of a monoshock suspension as seen in the S1 and S1 Pro. The floorboard of the scooter is also flat against hunch that is present on the S1 and S1 Pro. The front suspension on the scooter is same as the other scooters in the series. The headlight of the electric scooter is quite same as the other scooters (in S1 series). The scooter gets twin projector LED headlights along with curvy side panels.

Ola community and those who pre-book, purchase window opens exclusively for you on 28th July. Are you excited? We’re max excited! Click Here: https://t.co/AgYAlGiEPo#OlaS1Air #EndICEage pic.twitter.com/yUXBrohzZu — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) July 22, 2023

Some of the important features that are offered in the electric scooter include 7 inch TFT screen with connectivity for smartphone, GPS, music playback, reverse mode, multiple riding modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), side stand alert, remote boot lock/unlock and much more.