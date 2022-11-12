Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hints at upcoming electric bike, asks netizens about preference

After launching the Ola S1 Air in October, the CEO of the company Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted about launching an electric bike in India. The CEO has not only hinted about the manufacturing of electric bike but also asked his followers/ netizens about their preferences. If the CEO is serious about the issue we might expect to have an electric bike in the upcoming years.

In a recent tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal has mentioned about building an electric bike. He has even asked netizens about the type of motorcycle they would prefer – Sports, Cruiser, Adventure or Cafe Racer. The poll has maximum votes for Sports category. We are quite sure that Bhavish will reveal the features of the bike in the future. Apart from Bike, Ola is planning to launch an electric car too. We are hoping that just like its electric scooters, Ola will make India-friendly electric cars too.

Currently, Ola offers three electric scooters in the form of S1 Air, S1 Standard and S1 Pro.

OLA S1 Air

The Ola S1 Air has been launched recently and it costs Rs 84,999. Interested buyers can reserve it by paying a token amount of Rs 999.

The weight if the e-scooter is 99 kgs and the company claims that it delivers a top speed of 85 km per hour. In terms of acceleration, the OLA S1 Air goes from 0 to 40 in just 4.3 seconds. Users get a range of 101 km on a full charge.

When it comes to platform, the new S1 Air is built on the S1 platform. On the other hand, the 2.5KWh battery pack is offered on the scooter and is powered by a 4.5KW hub motor. The OLA S1 Air offers a two-tone body colour scheme and is offered in five different colours. The colours include Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver.

Ola S1 Air purchase window opens in February 2023, while deliveries will start from early April 2023.