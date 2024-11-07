Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle launched in India, introductory prices start at Rs 89,999

Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle has been launched in India and the introductory price starts at Rs 89,999. This is the second product that is offered by Oben and is offered in three different battery capabilities. We get an option for 2.6kWH, 3.4kWh and 4.4kWh battery options. The top model of the EV costs around Rs 1.10 lakh.

The Oben Rorr EZ offers a maximum range of 140km for the 4.4kWh battery pack variant. The electric motorcycle gets three modes- Eco, City and Havoc. The City mode is applicable if you travel is mostly in the city. On the other hand, the Eco mode offers the maximum mileage on the electric bike. Similarly, the Havoc mode offers high performance in the Oben Rorr EZ.

When it comes to charging we get a standard charger with the motorcycle while there is a separate fast charging available. The charging time varies from 4 hours to 7 hours (depending on the size of the battery) through a regular charger. On the other hand, the fast charger can charge the motorcycle from 0-80 in just 45 minutes for 2.6kWh. The 4.4kWh and 3.4kWh variants need 2 hours and 1.5 hours to get charged (0-80) via the fast charger. All the three variants get same suspension setup, tyres and belt drive. In terms of weight, the motorcycle weighs 138kg, 143kg and 148kg for 2.6kWh, 3.4kWh and 4.4kWh battery options. There is same motor and main frame in the motorcycle across all variants. The seat height of the motorcycle is 810mm.

In terms of functions, the Oben Rorr EZ gets geo-fencing, remote diagnostics, bike tracking, and much more features that can be accessed via the Oben smartphone app. Oben offers a standard warranty of 3 years/50,000km on both the battery pack and motor. It can be extended up to 5 years/ 75,000.

(Note: All the prices are introductory prices, ex-showroom India.)