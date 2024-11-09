Oben Rorr EZ electric bike launched in India at Rs 89,999

The Indian two-wheeler market has got a fresh electric motorcycle from Oben Electric. The company has launched its second affordable product, the Rorr EZ electric bike at a starting price of Rs 89,999 (introductory, ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is available with three different battery capacities – 2.6kWh, 3.4kWh and 4.4kWh.

Oben Rorr EZ Battery options, range and other details

The Rorr EZ features a sporting look with clean cutout around the frame that gives it a very modern outlook. Moreover, the inserts of dual colour theme makes it stand out more. It comes with three modes – Eco, City and Havoc.

The company offers it in three battery capacities – 2.6kWh, 3.4kWh and 4.4kWh. The smallest battery variant of 2.6kWh has a claimed IDC range of 80km, 60km and 50km, respectively. This increases to 110km, 90km and 70km, respectively, on the 3.4kWh variant. With the 4.4kWh pack, these numbers are 140km, 110km and 90km, each.

The Rorr EZ can be charged via the standard charger that’s supplied with the bike or a fast charger, prices of which haven’t been revealed yet. Topping up the Rorr EZ’s battery from zero to 100 percent SOC, takes 4 hours, 5 hours and 7 hours for the 2.6kWh, 3.4kWh and 4.4kWh variants, respectively. A zero to eighty percent top-up using the fast charger will take 45 minutes for the 2.6kWh, 1 hour 30 minutes for the 3.4kWh and 2 hours for the 4.4kWh variants.

All three variants of the Rorr EZ are largely the same underneath, packing in the same motor and main frame. The Rorr EZ’s motor is rated for a peak output of 7.5kW and 52Nm. This propels all three variants to 40kph from standstill in 3.3s, and they can all reach a claimed 95kph in the top Havoc mode; Eco and City mode caps the speed at 40kph and 60kph, respectively. Seat height on the Rorr EZ is the same as the Rorr at 810mm, but the three variants differ in weight due to the size of the battery they use: the 2.6kWh weighs 138kg, the 3.4kWh weighs 143kg and the 4.4kWh variants weigh in at 148kg. What is also common to all three variants of the Rorr EZ is the suspension setup, tyres and belt final drive.

As with all EVs, there is a lot of smart functionality built into the Rorr EZ such as geo-fencing, remote diagnostics, bike tracking, and more, which the user can access directly from the Oben app on their smartphone. The base 2.6kWh variant of the Rorr EZ comes in a single shade of Flux Grey, while the other two variants can be had in Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green and Photon White.

Price in India

Coming to the all-important question of price, the Oben Rorr EZ costs Rs 89,999 for the 2.6kWh variant, Rs 99,999 for the 3.4kWh variant and Rs 1.10 lakh for the 4.4kWh variant. Oben offers a 3 years/50,000km standard warranty on both the battery pack and motor, which can be extended to 5 years/75,000km. The Bengaluru-based startup currently has a presence in its hometown, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur and Kerala.