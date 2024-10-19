Nitin Gadkari hints use of ethanol-blended diesel in vehicles very soon in India

Ethanol blending in Petrol has already started in India, and the government is taking steps to increase the blending percentage of ethanol in petrol. The government is moving aggressively towards achieving the target of E20 (20 percent blend) before October 2025. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has highlighted the ongoing research on ethanol-blend diesel and its future in India.

Recently, during the 12th CII Bioenergy Summit, Nitin Gadkari announced that the research on blending 15 percent ethanol with diesel is in the advanced stages. In simple terms, this means that very soon diesel vehicles in India will be running on ethanol-blended diesel. This will not only make the cost of fuel more affordable but also make sure that car buyers have an option to opt for a Diesel vehicle. In the current scenario, car manufacturers in India have shifted to manufacturing mostly petrol-powered engines. This leaves fewer options for the buyers (in terms of petrol/ diesel engines).

The use of ethanol in petrol as well as in diesel will reduce our dependency on the fossil fuels. For those who are unknown, ethanol is produces indigenously. The union minister has also asked automakers to develop a flex-fuel engines that will be helpful in creating an ethanol ecosystem. The government in currently settings up ethanol pumps in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The government is also working to promote CNG as an alternative to petrol and diesel. The focus is on generating CNG through biomass. We are likely to hear more about the availability of ethanol blended diesel very soon by the transport ministry.