Nissan X-trail gets spotted while testing on Indian roads, expected to launch soon

In October 2022, Nissan had showcased its upcoming SUVs in India and those have included Qashqai, X-trail as well the Juke. Recently, the Nissan X-trail has been spied in India while testing. The new model of the X-trail is expected to be launched in 2023 and we are quite hyped about it. The SUV will be a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit.

In terms of design, a signature V-Motion grille is present between the headlights. The alloy wheels are dual-toned while the pillars are blacked–out and get silver roof rails. The rear of the car gets two-piece wraparound LED lights along with high-mounted stop lamps. A shark fin antenna is present on the rear part of the roof.

When it comes to the engine of the SUV, the X-Trail is offered in hybrid as well as non-hybrid variants. The X-Trail gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor (hybrid). The non-hybrid variant is a front-wheel drive variant while the hybrid model gets an option for all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration. The AWD configuration of X-Trail is called 4ORCE all-wheel drive system. It specially adapts to electrified drives, with a second electric motor on the rear axle. There is no manual variant of the SUV and it is offered in automatic /CVT variant only.

The SUV also gets ProPILOT Assist feature which allows the vehicle to accelerate to a particular speed and then slow it down to 0 km/hr in heavy traffic. The key interior features of the SUV include 10.8-inch heads-up display, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen system and 360-degree camera, adaptive LED lights, Bose stereo system, a panoramic sunroof, and much more.

When it comes to the price of the X-trail, we hope that it costs around Rs 26-32 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. After its launch in India, the competitors of the SUV will be Skoda Kodiaq, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Meridian etc.