Nissan Magnite GEZA edition launched in India, Prices start at Rs 7.39 lakh

Nissan has launched another limited edition of the Magnite in India. The Nissan Magnite GEZA edition SUV in India has been launched with a starting price of Rs 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Nissan has introduced another edition of the Magnite SUV in India in order to boost the sales of its cars. The company has already opened the official bookings of the SUV few days ago. The booking amount for the SUV is Rs 11,000.

Specifications

The Nissan Magnite GEZA edition brought some updates in the SUV but those are limited to the interior. Mechanically the GEZA edition is the same as the regular Magnite. The cockpit now includes a 9.0-inch infotainment screen which is paired with JBL speakers. There is also support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV also gets a trajectory rear camera and ambient lighting that is controlled by a mobile application. Another key update in the special edition includes premium upholstery which is beige coloured. On the outside, the SUV gets a shark fin antenna.

When it comes to the engine, the Magnite GEZA edition offers a single variant which has a 1.0-litre three-cylinder non-turbo manual engine. It generates 71bhp of power along with 96Nm of torque. When it comes to transmission, the motor is mated with 5-speed manual transmission.

In terms of colours, the Magnite Geza Edition gets five attractive colours which include Blade Silver, Flare Garnet Red, Strom White, Sandstone Brown, and Onyx Black.

In recent months, Nissan has added some features in its safety and including Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The SUV has also scored a 4-star safety rating (adult occupant safety) from Global NCAP.

When it comes to rivals, the Nissan Magnite GEZA edition competes with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Brezza etc.