Nissan Magnite gets discount upto Rs 60,000 on the pre-facelift models, Know details about the offer

Nissan Magnite facelift model has launched in India and it seems that the company wants to make the most out of the festive season in India. The introductory price of the facelift SUV starts at the same Rs 5.99 lakh (same as former model). According to sources close to Autocar India, the Nissan Magnite pre-facelift models get a discount of up to Rs 60,000. However, the discount does vary from one dealer to another.

The discount on the pre-facelift Nissan Magnite models include cash discounts, exchange benefits as well as corporate and loyalty bonuses. The benefits on the entry and mid-level variants of the Magnite are up to Rs 50,000 but the higher-end discount is up to Rs 60,000. In the current generation of the Nissan Magnite facelift model, we get the top variant at Rs 11.50 lakh as compared to the previous Rs 11.11 lakh. Currently, the trims of the SUV are known as Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna.

Nissan Magnite Facelift

The exterior of the car gets prime changes in the form of wider and larger grille. They have more chrome and gloss-black elements. The faux skid plate is now integrated with fog lamps and is now more prominent. The headlamps along with the LED DRLs are also refreshed a bit. The L-shaped LED DRL is still present on the SUV.

Even though the profile remains the same, the tyre profile is 16-inches. We also get a new Sunrise Cooper colour shade.

We get two 1.0-litre petrol engine options. The NA variant produces 72hp of maximum power and 96Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the turbo version produces 100hp of maximum power and 160Nm of maximum torque. Gear options include a 5-speed manual, AMT and CVT.

Also Read: Tata Punch Camo Edition Starts Reaching Dealerships