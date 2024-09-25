Nissan Magnite facelift teased ahead of launch in India, what will the new updates

Nissan Magnite facelift will be launched in India on October 4 and the company has teased about it on its official X handle today. It is expected that the facelift model of the SUV will not offer any changes when it comes to the engine. The changes are expected to be confined to only design and features.

The company has teased that the facelift model will be available for buyers across the globe. This means that the company will be exporting right-hand-drive (RHD) and as well as left-hand-drive (RHD) models from India. For those who are unknown, from India the company manufacturers and exports only right-hand models till now.

In the teaser we can see that the Nissan Magnite facelift will be getting refreshed front bumper and grille. There will also be changes in the design of the headlamps as well as new LED daytime running lamp. When it comes to wheels, the SUV offers new diamond-cut alloy wheel design. Sources close to Autocar India have revealed that the overall dashboard will remain more or less the same. We expect that the facelift model of Nissan Magnite will remain affordable. The Magnite rivals the likes of Maruti Fronx, Tata Punch, and Hyundai Venue in the Indian market.

The engine of the SUV will be same. This means that we will get two 1.0-litre petrol engine options. The NA variant produces 72hp of maximum power and 96Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the turbo version produces 100hp of maximum power and 160Nm of maximum torque. Gear options include a 5-speed manual, AMT and CVT just like the current model.