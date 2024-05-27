Nissan Magnite facelift likely to be launched in India by year-end, Spotted multiple times during testing

Japanese car manufacturing company Nissan is expected to launch the facelift version of the Magnite in India by this year-end or early 2025. The Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to offer some important features into the aging SUV. Magnite remains the only model that is offered in India currently. We expect that the Magnite facelift gets an update that will help the SUV stay relevant when compared to its rivals.

Nissan Magnite faces tough competition from the likes of Kia Sonet as well as Tata Nexon in India. The Nissan Magnite facelift has been spotted multiple times on the road and the spy images reveal some details about the upcoming facelift. We are yet to know about the exterior of the car as it has been spotted with heavy camouflage on it.

The latest reports have revealed some expected features on the Nissan Magnite Facelift. The Nissan Magnite Facelift offers some new features like 6 airbags, electric sunroof and much more. As the Magnite SUV is the only product that the company offers in India, a timely update in the vehicle is necessity in the current day scenario.

Speaking about the facelift of the Magnite, we will get some cosmetic revisions in the spy shots. There are some minor changes that are expected on the front profile and that include updated bumpers. There will be refreshed alloy wheels on the SUV and there will be updated LED DRLs too. When it comes to the interior of the SUV, the Magnite Facelift offers 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch fully-digital driver display and much more.

The facelift Magnite is also likely to offer, single-pane electric sunroof, 6 airbags, ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, said media reports. Currently, Magnite gets 2 airbags at the front and is same for the top-spec variants. The new features are expected to make the Magnite more appealing. In terms of engine, we expect the same engines in the Magnite facelift. The facelift is expected to offer 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines that are paired with same gearbox options. A small price hike is expected on the Nissan Magnite.