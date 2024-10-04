Nissan Magnite facelift launched in India, gets a starting price tag of Rs 5.99 lakh

Nissan Magnite facelift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). There are some cosmetic updates on the compact SUV and the engine options offered on the model remain the same. The company has mentioned that the prices are introductory in nature and it will be applicable for the first 10,000 deliveries which start from tomorrow.

It is important to mention that the base variants of the petrol-MT and petrol-AMT remain the same as earlier. The price of the car goes till Rs 11.50 lakh for the top end Tekna+ turbo CVT variant.

What’s new in the Magnite Facelift?

The exterior of the car gets prime changes in the form of wider and larger grille. They have more chrome and gloss-black elements. The faux skid plate is now integrated with fog lamps and is now more prominent. The headlamps along with the LED DRLs are also refreshed a bit. The L-shaped LED DRL is still present on the SUV.

Even though the profile remains the same, the tyre profile is 16-inches. We also get a new Sunrise Cooper colour shade.

When it comes to the interior, we get dual-tone copper and black layout for the dashboard, door pads as well as seat upholstery. The steering is four spoked and it gets multiple controls. There is a four-colour ambient lighting on the dashboard as well and door pads.

Other important features include 8-inch touchscreen, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, new type-C charging ports and much more. In terms of safety, we get six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and seatbelt reminder as standard function.

Engine

The engine of the SUV is the same. This means that we will get two 1.0-litre petrol engine options. The NA variant produces 72hp of maximum power and 96Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the turbo version produces 100hp of maximum power and 160Nm of maximum torque. Gear options include a 5-speed manual, AMT and CVT just like the current model.