Nissan Magnite facelift exports begin, Nearly equal as domestic sales

Nissan India has started exporting the updated Magnite facelift to markets abroad. The company revealed that it has exported more than 2,700 units in a month. This is nearly same as its domestic sales, which was recorded at 3,119 units in October. That means the Japanese company’s exports and domestic sales are almost at par.

Nissan Magnite facelift export

The first batch of the facelifts were exported to South Africa. Launched on October 4, Nissan’s refreshed compact SUV is produced at the Alliance’s (Renault-Nissan) Chennai plant. As had been mentioned at the launch, the brand plans to export the Magnite to over 65 overseas markets, including left-hand drive ones. Since the Magnite arrived in the market in 2020, Nissan says that it has cumulatively sold over 1.5 lakh units globally.

Priced from Rs 5.99 lakh and going up to Rs 11.50 lakh, the Magnite facelift is known for its appealing interiors (in top-spec form), value-for-money quotient and the 100hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (which comes with either a manual or a CVT gearbox) option’s punchy performance.

There’s a 72hp, 1.0-litre petrol on offer as well, which has manual and AMT options. On the other hand, Nissan’s compact SUV isn’t the most refined in its class, and is missing features such as a sunroof, which is now common on sub-four-metre SUVs at this price point.

