Nissan India likely to launch Patrol SUV by 2026

Nissan recently made a full-generation change for its flagship SUV, the Patrol globally. Now, the flagship SUV, the Patrol, is rumoured to arrive in India in 2026. The SUV is expected to arrive in India as fully imported unit to serve as a halo model.

The Patrol is currently on sale only in left-hand drive markets, with right-hand drive versions set to arrive a little later. The company might aim to enhance its brand image with the launch of the Patrol in India. The rugged body-on-frame Patrol has a good popularity in the global market as an indestructible model over six generations.

Nissan Patrol is expected to bring the company a much better response than the earlier fully-imported X-Trail as it is a new model and have all the latest features with a striking look. Foolowing its launch, it will rival the Toyota LC300 and Land cruiser.

This will be the second time rumours of the company launching the Patrol in India has surfaced online. Back in 2020, the brand was considering launching the previous-gen Patrol (Y62) in India just as it was gearing up to introduce the Magnite. It even conducted multiple customer clinics for the SUV, but the product was not launched.

However, this time the rumours migth come true as the company is gradually introducing the new Patrol to its existing markets. Though, it is only available in left-hand drive markets, the company might introduce a RHD versions as the demand for the new SUV is rising from markets like Australia, South Africa and Japan. It is expected to launch internationally by 2026.

The Nissan Patrol is currently offered in two petrol V6 engine options – a naturally aspirated, 3.8-litre unit and a more powerful, twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre unit. We might see one of these in the Indian market soon. The company does not offer any diesel or a petrol V8 like previous generations of the Patrol.

Of course, the Patrol won’t come cheap. Being Nissan’s flagship model globally and a full import, prices will likely be well upwards of Rs 1 crore, ex-showroom.

Also Read: The New Kia Carnival gets a massive amount of bookings, expected to be sold out for a year