Next generation Hyundai Kona Electric to offer a range of 490km

The next generation of Hyundai Kona Electric is expected to be launched soon in the global markets and it will be offered in ICE variant too. The new Kona EV will offer an improved range of 490km and will be offered in two variants.

According to reports the Hyundai Kona will be offered in ICE, hybrid as well as all-electric versions. It is quite surprising to see that Kona will be offered in ICE variants.

Battery and Range

When it comes to powertrain, the Hyundai Kona Electric will be offered in standard as well as long range. The standard variant gets a 48.4kWh battery pack and produces 153hp of power. The peak torque of the variant is 250Nm. On the other hand, the 65.4kWh battery pack is offered in long-range variant. It offers 215hp power and 255Nm of torque.

The variant that is sold in India uses 39.2kWh battery and offers a range of 452km.

The range of the long-range variant is up to 490km. However, the company has not revealed yet about the standard variant.

Dimensions and features

The Hyundai Kona Electric will be 150mm longer, 25mm wider and 60mm longer wheelbase. Some key features of the EV include ADAS function, heads-up display, over-the-air updates, connected car tech, keyless entry, Bose sound system etc.