Next Generation Honda Activa (7G) might get a hybrid engine, Check the specs here

Honda is all set to launch a new scooter in January 2023. According to reports, the new scooter will be the next-generation Honda Activa 7G and it will be offered with a hybrid engine. This means that along with an engine, the scooter will offer a battery pack that will increase efficiency. This means that a full tank of petrol will offer an improved range and you will have to make fewer rounds of petrol re-fueling station.

Speaking about the efficiency of the Honda Activa 7G scooter, the users might get an improved range of about 65-70 kmpl mileage. The regular variant of the Honda Activa offers a range of 60 kmpl. Keeping in mind about the sales figure of the scooter, we can easily assume that the Honda Activa is one of the best selling scooters offered by the company in India.

Some key features of the Honda Activa 7G are expected to be Bluetooth connectivity, app-based connectivity, digital speedometer, trip meter, odometer and much more. The existing model of the Honda Activa is expected to be discontinued as the hybrid engine model steps in.

When it comes to the price of the Honda Activa 7G, we expect it to be a bit pricier than the current generation of the scooter. The Honda Activa 6G currently costs between Rs 73,000 and Rs 76,500 (ex-showroom in India). On the other hand, the Honda Activa 7G might cost between Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom).