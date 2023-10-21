Next-gen Toyota Camry teased ahead of its global debut

Toyota has released a teaser image of the next-generation 2025 Toyota Camry sedan ahead of it’s global debut. The company has been working on the next-generation Toyota Camry for some time now. According to reports, the upcoming sedan might make it’s debut by the end of this year.

Next-gen 2025 Toyota Camry teaser

The latest teaser image released by the company shows the front silhouette of the upcoming Camry. The car has new LED signature lights, but apart from that, it may not be radically different compared to the outgoing model. It will be based on the TNGA-K platform and could borrow design cues from the Toyota Crown.

Reports suggest that the next-gen Camry could get a new set of engines. The top-spec version could be offered with a 236 BHP hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive, while the lower trims could get a 203 BHP 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. Toyota could also offer a more powerful 2.4-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 265 BHP.

While we still don’t know the exact date of unveiling, some say that the 2025 Toyota Camry might debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.