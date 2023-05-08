Next-gen Skoda Superb might launch soon in India, to get BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine

Skoda is expected to launch the next generation of Superb very soon in India. The new Superb will offer BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine, reported Autocar India. We will also get the Octavia in an updated version soon in India. The Skoda Superb is also expected to get an update in design, reported sources.

Advertisement

Skoda Superb

The images of the 4th generation of the Skoda Superb have been teased and it shows that it will be sharper in design. The headlight of the car will be L-shaped LED and it will resemble its 3rd generation model. On the other hand, the LED tail lamps are C-shaped. There isn’t any confirmation about the engine of the sedan as modifying the outgoing 2.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine might be too expensive.

There are ample chances that the sedan might get a strong hybrid engine.

Recently, the company has launched the updated Skoda Kodiaq SUV. The updated Kodiaq SUV gets a BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine. Post the update, the prices of the Skoda Kodiaq start at Rs 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

When it comes to the engine, the 2023 Skoda Kodiaq is powered by new 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The engine is capable of generating maximum power of 190hp and a peak torque of 320 Nm. Even though the engine is same as that of its previous model, there are some changes in it. The engine is now compliant to BS6 Phase 2 norms and is now 4.2 percent more efficient.

The engine of the Skoda Kodiaq is paired with an Automatic 7-speed DSG gearbox. The drivetrain of the SUV is offered as 4WD/AWD as standard and also gets Dynamic Chassis Control with Drive Mode. The SUV can achieve 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds. When it comes to safety, the 2023 Skoda Kodiaq gets 9-airbags, ABS (Antilock Breaking System) with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL) and many more.