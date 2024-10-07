Next gen Jeep Compass teased for the first time, to make global debut in  2025

Stellantis, which is the parent company of Jeep, has released the first teaser image of the next generation of the Jeep Compass. This model will be widely available across the globe from 2025. Apparently, this is the third generation of the Jeep Compass. For those who are unknown, in India, we have a second generation of Jeep Compass that was initially launched in 2017.

What will be the new generation of Jeep Compass like?

The new generation of the Jeep Compass get a STLA M platform that also underpins SUV models like Peugeot 3008 / 5008 and Opel Grandland. According to the teaser image, we will get a more angular design of the SUV. The new generation of the SUV gets a flatter hood along with a flat roof which is slightly tapered towards the rear. The wheel arches offer muscular flares along with additional cladding. A sharp crease line runs from the side of the bonnet towards the rear of the SUV.

The blacked out D-pillars of the SUV offer a floating roof effect on the SUV. The tail-lamps are horizontally positioned while the squarish borders are placed below the rear glass.

Jeep had also confirmed that the SUV will offer four wheel drive and will be offered in ICE, mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid along with fully electric powertrain options.

Will we get the Jeep Compass latest generation in India?

If you are eagerly waiting for the latest generation of the Jeep Compass to launch in India, you might get disappointed. According to reports by Autocar India, the development of Jeep Compass in India will not make any benefit for the company. Jeep will most likely offer a new SUV that is based on the Citroen platform by 2027. The Jeep Compass SUV which had been introduced in 2017 received a major update in 2021. It is offered with a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170hp of maximum power and maximum engine torque of 350Nm.