New Yamaha bike launching soon, Could be an updated FZ-X

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha is going to launch a new motorcycle in the coming weeks. Reports have also hinted that the new launch could also be an updated model from its existing portfolio. The company is also all set to launch some new products in India this year, including big bikes like the YZF-R7.

If we consider the small -capacity motorcycle, Yamaha could introduce a FZ-X 25. It could be a neo-retro bike based on the FZ-25, which will fall under the retro segment in India.

Earlier reports suggested that the upcoming Yamaha bike could be an updated version of the FZ-X for 2023. The new neo-retro bike could have the same engine and mostly the similar design as the FZ-X. However, it will feature dual-channel ABS now, which will be a good addition considering the Indian roads. Yamaha could also introduce the bike in new colours options.

The current-gen FZ-X comes with a 149cc air-cooled engine that produces 12.4PS and 13.3Nm. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The updated bike is expected to be a slight premium over the existing model, which is priced at Rs 1,34,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). The bike is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.