New TVS Apache RR 310 bookings open at select dealers ahead of official launch

TVS Apache RR 310 new model is expected to launch in India on September 16, 2024. Ahead of the official launch, the bike is now available for launch at select dealers across India for a minimum booking amount of Rs 5,000.

The motorcycle is expected to receive a bunch of updates while the prices might also witness a marginal hike. The outgoing version is pegged at Rs. 2.72 lakh, ex-showroom.

One of the recent spy shots of the new Apache RR 310 revealed that it will get winglets on its fairing, similar to bigger sportbikes. Besides restyled bodywork, the company might launch new colour options as well. While the motorcycle is already impressive on the feature front, the package might become even more attractive with the inclusion of RTR310-like bits. It might come with niceties like a quick shifter, cooled seat, cruise control, and more. The TFT screen, which is already loaded with data, could also see some changes in its theme and interface.

The engine of the bike is also expected to be updated to make more horsepower. If the company changes the engine to make it the same as the RTR310, the power output will go up from 33.5bhp to 35bhp. However, our sources claim that TVS has even extracted 40bhp from the same motor in its tests, so we might be in for a surprise. We also hope adjustable suspension at both ends comes as standard.

The TVS Apache RR 310 mainly competes against the KTM RC 390 which is priced at Rs. 3.21 lakh, ex-showroom.