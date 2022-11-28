New Swift rival 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift spied in India

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift was recently spotted testing near company plant in Chennai. This is the first time the GRand i10 Nios facelift was seen in India. Earlier a test mule was spotted in South Korea, this time another test unit has been seen in the country.

The upcoming i10 Nios facelift is expected to be launched in 2023 and will compete against the next-gen Swift, which will also debut soon.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios spied

The Grand i10 NIOS was spied with camouflage wrapping. The spied shots shows the car with updated LED DRLs in a quad design. In comparison, the current i10 Nios has arrow-shaped LED DRLs. Other features such as projector headlamps and design of fog lamp casing appear to be same as earlier. There could be some subtle changes to the front grill, but it’s not very clear due to the camo.

Side profile looks largely the same as earlier. But, it seems to have received a new set of alloy wheels that look sportier in comparison to the ones used with existing model. At the rear, the car has got new refreshed tail lamps.

Earlier, the new Grand i10 test mule was spotted in Germany in a sky blue colour shade. As of now, i10 Nios in India does not have a dedicated blue shade. If this colour will be a new addition to the colour schemes. The only exciting colour shades available for i10 Nios are white, silver, grey, Fiery Red and Aqua Teal.

Inside, 2023 i10 Nios facelift could get features such as updated dashboard with new design elements, new instrument console, spruced-up interiors and refreshed upholstery. A larger touchscreen could also be possible, but it is to note that i10 Nios already has the best-in-segment 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

Engine specifications

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift in India will be offered with the existing engine options, which is a 1.2-litre petrol motor that produces 83 PS of max power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and smart auto AMT. Users looking for peppier performance can choose the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that makes 100 PS and 172 Nm. It is offered with only 5-speed manual transmission. For fuel savings, i10 CNG is the preferred choice. However, power and torque output is reduced to 69 PS and 95.2 Nm. i10 Nios CNG is available with only 5-speed manual transmission.