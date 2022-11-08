New Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid arrives with AMT gearbox, Check price, and feature details

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new gen S-Cross with a full-hybrid powertrain along with an AMT system in the Europe, Australia and a few other markets. However, there is no information regarding the arrival of the new gen S-Cross Hybrid to the Indian market yet.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid is being offered with a full hybrid powertrain that was also seen in the Vitara SUV. This powertrain now gets an AMT and AWD as well. Suzuki aims to join its portfolio with this new SUV along with its mild hybrid siblings. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid will sit below the Vitara SUV.

The new S-Cross Hybrid is available with a 1.5L 4-cylinder unit paired with a 140V hybrid architecture. The also gets a 140V Li-ion battery and inverter, a motor generator and even includes 12V Li-ion and Lead-Acid batteries. The hybrid engine produces 85 kW (roughly 110 bhp) and 138 Nm torque. S-Cross with 140V Hybrid gets a 6-speed AMT only and is offered in 2WD and 4WD options.

This seems similar to the engine in Grand Vitara Smart Hybrid variants (mild hybrid). It is speculated that Toyota may have provided the electricals for the S-Cross with 140V hybrid system.

The company is initially planning to launch it in 2023, but due to supply shortages, it was moved to 2024.

Fuel Efficiency & Performance

The company has claimed that its FWD Full Hybrid variant provides WLTP fuel economy of 5.2L/100km and 118g/km CO2 emissions. While the AWD Full Hybrid have 5.8L/100km and 132g/km CO2 emissions. It’s range can reach from 0-100 km/h in 12.7 seconds with FWD layout and 13.5 seconds with AWD layout.

Meanwhile, the mild hybrid variants of S-Cross can hit 100 km/h mark in 9.5 seconds with a 1.4L turbo petrol powertrain and 6-speed torque converte.

The S-Cross with 140V Hybrid is priced at £26,749 (approx Rs. 21.87 lakh) for FWD and £31,549 (approx Rs. 25.79 lakh) for AWD model in the UK. Which is £1750 (around Rs 1.47 lakh) costlier than mild-hybrid counterparts.

(Source: Rushlane)