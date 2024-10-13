New SUV models by Skoda and Kia to launch in India next year, check details about it

Skoda and Kia will be introducing their latest SUV models next in India. The SUVs will be compact SUV in nature and will cater to the needs of those who want a smaller SUV. The Skoda Kylaq as well as Kia Syros are the two SUVs we are talking about.

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq’s new sub-4m category will be built on the MQB A0 IN platform which is already present in the Kushaq and Slavia. The model is expected to be unveiled on November 6 and the model has been spotted multiple times while testing on the roads.

There are multiple design elements on the SUV and that includes distinctive butterfly grille as well as split LED lighting at the front. The side profile of the Kylaq will be quite clean. The SKODA badge will be placed in the centre of the tailgate.

When it comes to safety features, the Skoda Kylaq will get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The engine is expected to be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

Kia Syros

When it comes to Kia, the Syros is expected to be placed between Sonet and Seltos. The style of the SUV is inspired from the K4 sedan. When it comes to interior, the cabin gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen along with 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. It is expected that the SUV will be offering a mileage of 18 kmpl.

