New Skoda Kylaq unveiled for India, price starts at Rs 7.89 lakh only

Skoda has launched the new Skoda Kylaq SUV in India and there are some elements of the compact SUV that might seem similar to Skoda Kushaq. The Skoda Kylaq has been introduced in India with the intent to explore the sub-4m SUV market in India. The segment is ruled by Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3X0, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. With a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh, Skoda makes sure that the new SUV is easy on the budget.

Design

From the front profile, the SUV has a lot of similarity with its older sibling i.e. Kushaq. There is a split headlamp setup with an LED DRL. The projector headlamps are LED in nature. There is ample amount of cladding on the bumper. The length of the SUV is 3995mm while the wheelbase is 2566mm.

Engine and gearbox

Skoda Kylaq is powered by a three-cylinder 1.0 TSI engine that is offered by the Volkswagen Group. The engine produces 115hp of maximum power and 178Nm of peak torque. There is an option for 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In terms of acceleration, the car can go from 0-100 kmph in 10.5 seconds. The company has not mentioned about the fuel economy yet.

Platform and safety

The New Skoda Kylaq is based on MQB-A0 IN platform which is already a trial and tested one. Safety features on the SUV include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts and much more. We get front disc and rear drum brakes on the SUV. In terms of weight the SUV is around 38kg less than Kushaq.

Interior and boot

When it comes to interior, the SUV gets 8-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-inch touchscreen, two-spoke steering, climate control panel, keyless entry, wireless phone charger, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay support wireless, single pane sunroof and much more. In terms of space, we get a 446 litres boot space. The rear seat split is 60:40 and should be good for carrying more luggages.