New Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT variant launched in India, Gets a price tag of Rs 13.49 lakh

Skoda has introduced a new variant of the Kushaq in India. The new variant is Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT variant and the price tag is Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). At this price point, the Kushaq Onyx automatic is the most affordable Kushaq. However, it is more expensive as compared to the Kushaq Onyx MT which costs Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Skoda Kushaq is available in two engine variants- 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI and 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI. The 1.0L variant offers 115 hp of peak power and 175Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L variant produces 150 hp of power and 250Nm of torque. The fuel tank capacity of the SUV is 50 litres while the boot space is 385 litres. When it comes to the Onyx AT variant, we get the 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI variant only. The fuel efficiency of the SUV is 18.09 kmpl.

Speaking about the new Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT, we get Onyx badging on the B-pillars along with scuff plates and floor mats. The variant gets 16-inch steel wheels along with wheel covers. Other important features include LED headlamps with DRLs, black fabric seats, a 7-infotainment unit, a 6-speaker sound system, Android Auto / Apple Carplay, Auto climate control, and more.

When it comes to the safety of the SUV, we get features like ABS, EBD, ESC, TCS as well as 6 airbags. The Kushaq already has a crash test rating of 5 stars for GNCAP.

In the Indian market, Skoda Kushaq competes with the likes of midsize SUVs like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and much more.