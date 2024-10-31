New Skoda Kodiaq RS unveiled, Know the specs and features

The Skoda Kodiaq RS version has been unveiled by the company and this variant is based on the 2nd generation of the Kodiaq SUV. The Kodiaq RS variant gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the design is quite sharp.

The new Skoda Kodiaq RS gets a turbocharged 2.0-litre four cylinder engine that is also present in the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. The engine gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and the output figures are 265hp and 400Nm. The drivetrain is an AWD and power is sent to all wheels. The power and torque figures on the RS have increased by 60hp and 80Nm as compared to the regular Kodiaq. When it comes to acceleration, the SUV goes from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. The suspension that is present on the car is VW’s Dynamic Chassis Control Plus adaptive suspension. There are 15 drive settings along with active damper adjustment.

What’s new

The new Skoda Kodiaq RS gets 20-inch alloy wheels with larger grille and aggressive bumpers. There are also blacked-out parts like the radiator grille and external mirror caps. There is a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen as standard. The interior of the SUV can be opted in RS Suedia or the RS Suite The interior is all-black theme with red stitching.

The company has not yet announced the availability of the New Skoda Kodiaq RS in India. However, we are expected to get the 2nd generation of the Kodiaq in India around mid-2025.