New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with J-series engine to launch on August 30 in India

Owning a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is something that riders across multiple age groups have dreamt of. It will be quite apt to state that the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is not just a motorcycle but an emotion for them. After its success with the UCE (Unit Construction Engine) the Bullet 350 will finally move to the modern J-platform.

The new generation Bullet 350 will be launched in India on August 30. The significant change that the motorcycle carries is the presence of J-series engine which is already present in the Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350. This means that the use of UCE engine will be discontinued in the manufacturers’ 350 line-up. Apart from the change in engine, there will not be a significant change on the iconic motorcycle. The motorcycle will get a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, bulb headlight, single-seat set-up and disc brakes. It is expected that the motorcycle will get an optional dual-disc setup along with ABS/ dual channel ABS system.

The instrument cluster is expected to be simple and will offer a regular setup that will offer a speedometer, odometer and other important information. The suspension will be similar to the current edition and so will be the exhaust. For those who are unknown, the 349cc J-series engine offers 20hp power and 27Nm of torque.

Speaking about the history of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, it was introduced way back in 1931 and has been in production since then. The new generation of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to get a bump in prices. It was the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle to be offered in India till mid-2022. As the Hunter 350 launched in mid-2022 with a price a price tag of Rs 1.5 lakh, it dethroned the Bullet 350 as the ‘most affordable RE bike’ sold in India.