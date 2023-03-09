New Premium TVS Bikes in 225cc-350cc range to launch in India soon

TVS Motor might launch some new bikes in the 225cc to 350cc premium motorcycle segment in India soon. The Hosur-based manufacturer currently offers the Apache RR 310 and the Ronin in this segment.

Vimal Sumbly, the premium business head of TVS Motor Company, revealed that the company is planning to fill the void that currently exists in the 200cc to 350cc segment with premium offerings at it’s MotoSoul biking festival in Goa, which was held in Goa last week.

The first launch in the segment by the company could be Apache RTR 310, which is expected to be a naked iteration of the Apache RR 310. We expect this bike to be similar in design to the BMW G 310 R, while packing most of the features we see on the RR 310.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 may be launched by the end of this year. The upcoming bike could be priced around the Rs 2.5-lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) mark. It could be an affordable alternative to the G 310 R, which costs Rs 2.8 lakh. It will rival the likes of KTM 390 Duke and Honda CB300R.

The second motorcycle that TVS could offer would be a soft scrambler version of the TVS Ronin.

TVS showcased four custom Ronin bikes at the MotoSoul. One of them is called the SCR, made by the company itself. The bike sports a proper off-road-ready look with long travel suspension and spoke wheels. We expect the scrambler variant of the TVS Ronin to be launched sometime early next year, with a small premium.