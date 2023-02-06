New Nissan MPV in India will offer 7 seats and will be based on Reault Triber

Nissan is going to launch a new MPV in India very soon and it will be based on the existing Renault Triber. The SUV is a result of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance program and is operational in Latin America, India and Europe. However, we do not have any details about the upcoming Triber-based new Nissan car yet.

Currently, Renault sells three cars in India and includes Kwid, Triber as well as Kiger. The company has recently upgraded the engines of the cars in compliance to the BS6 Phase 2 norms. Speaking about the latest Nissan MPV, we expect it to offer a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine present on the Triber. The 1-litre petrol engine produces a power of 72PS and 96Nm of torque. Users get an option for 5-speed manual transmission or an optional 5-speed AMT.

The updated Triber gets multiple new features and those include hill start assist (HSA) along with electronic stability programme (ESP) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Prices of the Triber start from Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.63 lakh (avg ex-showroom India).

Speaking about upcoming Renault cars, it is expected that the Duster will make a comeback in India. The Duster was sold from 2013 to 2020 before being discontinued. The 1st generation of the SUV was sold in India. The company did not launch its 2nd generation SUV in India. We are expecting that India will get the third generation of Duster. The 3rd gen Duster will be built on the CMF-B modular platform.

The new Duster is expected to be based on Dacia Bigster concept that was recently showcased. As the new Renault Duster launches in India, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar, Toyota Hyryder, and even the MG Hector Plus.