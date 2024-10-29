New Maruti Dzire spotted ahead of launch, gets an entire new front profile

The new Maruti Dzire which is expected to launch in November this year has been spotted without camouflage, initially reported Autocar India. The recent spy spots have revealed the front profile of the new Dzire.

The design of the new Maruti Dzire will be bit premium and it will look quite different as compared to the Swift hatchback. However, there will be lot of common features for both the cars. The features of the upcoming model will be quite more as compare to the current model. When it comes to interior, we will get analogue instrument cluster along with a 4.2-inch digital MID. It is expected that the Petrol and Petrol-CNG powertrains will be available in the model. The sedan will have blacked horizontal slatted grille with some chrome elements. There will also be the presence of slim headlights and sportier-looking front bumper.

The new Dzire is expected to be powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z Series petrol engine that is used in the Swift. There will also be a petrol-CNG option on the sedan. While the petrol engines will be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options, the CNG one will get only manual gearbox option.

Bookings of the new Dzire are expected to start from mid-November. The sedan will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor in India. There might be a price hike on the Dzire as it is launched in November 2024.