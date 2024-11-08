New Maruti Dzire offers 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test rating

The new Maruti Dzire which has been recently unveiled in India has scored 5-star safety rating in the latest crash test rating for Global NCAP. When it comes to adult occupant protection (AOP) rating the car gets 5 stars. On the other hand, the car gets 4 stars on child occupant protection (COP) rating.

Maruti Dzire has received a lot of negative remark when it comes to safety rating of the sedan. The Maruti Dzire had been tested on the safety rating platform earlier and had received a 2-star rating for adult as well as child occupant protection. It seems that the sedan has improved the safety rating and this is quite evident from the latest safety test.

On the adult occupant protection, the Maruti Dzire secures 31.24 points out of 34. When it comes to child occupant protection, the Maruti Dzire secures 39.20 points out of 42. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be introduced in India on November 11 and the bookings have already started for that. The 4th generation of the popular sedan gets a new design along with a great mileage. The claimed mileage of the car is 24.79 kmpl for manual gearbox. On the other hand, the AMT gearbox offers 25.71 kmpl. When it comes to CNG version, the sedan returns a mileage of 33.73 km/kg.

The new generation of the Dzire offers 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z-Series petrol engine that is paired with 5-speed manual or AMT transmission. In terms of power, the car produces 80bhp while the peak torque is 112Nm. The trims that will be offered on the sedan are LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.