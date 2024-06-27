New Maruti Dzire design will be quite different than the Maruti Swift

Maruti Suzuki will be introducing a new Maruti Dzire in the Indian market and it will be quite different as compared to the Maruti Swift. The latest leak which was initially reported by Autocar India has suggested that the Dzire will have a difference in design as compared to the Maruti Swift. The new generation of the Maruti Dzire will be launched in India in the next few months and will be competing with the likes of Honda Amaze.

The new generation of Maruti Suzuki Dzire will have a lot of parts that are already present in the new generation of the Maruti Swift that has already launched in India. The new-gen Dzire gets a refreshed headlight along with a new grille as well as front bumpers. Those will be different as compared to that of Swift. According to the spy shots, we can see that the headlights of the Dzire will be more rectangular in design and will be slightly bigger than the Swift. The higher variants of the sedan will be getting multibeam LEDs while the lower trims will be getting halogen setup. This comes as a difference when it comes to the headlamp setup on the Swift.

Some other spy pictures have shown that the license plate on the sedan will be present on the tailgate itself (just like the outgoing model).

The cabin of the car will be quite common when it comes to the new Swift. When it comes to the features, the car will have features like a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen, new HVAC controls, analog instrument cluster, and 4.2-inch digital MID along with a segment-first electric sunroof.

When it comes to the engine of the Dzire, the engine will be borrowed from the Swift. The new Swift gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine and it generates 82hp of power and 112Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an option for 5-speed AMT. It is quite possible that the new Dzire will offer better mileage as compared to its competitors.