New Kia EV9 to launch in India on October 3, specifications revealed

Kia India is set to launch its flagship electric model new Kia EV9 in the country next month on 3 October. The latest electric model of the company will make its debut alongside the new-gen Carnival. Ahead of its launch next month, the company has revealed the specifications of the new Kia EV9.

In terms of dimensions, the 2024 EV9 will measure 5,015mm in length, 1,980mm in width, and 1,780mm in height, while the wheelbase will be rated at 3,100mm. It will be powered by a 99.8kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors generating 379bhp and 700Nm. Power will be sent to all four wheels via an AWD system, with speeds of 100kmph coming up from a standstill in 5.3 seconds.

The new Kia EV9 will return an ARAI-certified range of 561km on a single full charge. The battery can be replenished from 10-80 per cent in 24 minutes with the help of a DC fast charger. Customers will be able to choose from five colours, namely Snow White Pearl, Ocean Blue, Pebble Gray, Panthera Metal, and Aurora Black Pearl.