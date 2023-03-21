Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

New Hyundai Verna 2023 launch today: Expected price, features

Hyundai new Verna 2023 is already available for booking at a token payment of Rs 25,000 across Hyundai dealerships. Check details

Automobile
new Hyundai Verna 2024

Hyundai is scheduled to launch the new-generation Verna 2023 in the Indian market today. The company opened the bookings for the new-gen sedan nearly a month back at a token payment of Rs 25,000 across Hyundai dealerships. The new Verna  will compete against the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Skoda Slavia in India.

New Hyundai Verna 2023: expected price, features

Renault Nissan inks agreement with Kamarajar Port for car shipments

Kia Carnival facelift spotted while testing, gets a hybrid powertrain

The new-generation Verna 2023 will be offered in four grades namely EX, S, SX and SX(O) in India. The new Hyundai Verna will come in 7 monotone and 2 dual tone exterior shades. Hyundai is going to offer three new and exclusive single-tone colours named Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), Tellurian Brown.

The all-new Verna facelift will be available with four RDE-compliant and E20 fuel-ready powertrains. The list also includes a new 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol unit. It will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (7DCT).

Hyundai has claimed that this engine “is tuned to deliver this segment’s most exceptional performance.” The tried-and-trusted 1.5L MPi petrol engine will be there as well with 6-speed manual and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) units.

